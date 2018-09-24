EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have charged a Maine woman whose 17-month old child was found alone in a shopping cart outside a Target store.
Easton police said Monday that the 27-year-old Acton woman will be summoned to court to face a charge of abandonment or endangerment of a child. The woman’s name was not released, to protect the child’s identity.
Officers went to the store in Easton about 1 p.m. Saturday for reports of an unattended toddler. The boy was taken to the hospital, but appeared unharmed.
About an hour later, a man called to say the child had accidentally been left behind. The mother said she was with three other people and thought one of the others had put the child in his car seat.
