Every year, nearly 36 million people visit Maine (compare that with the 1.3 million full-time residents). The state also faces a demographic winter, where the full-time population is decreasing as the state becomes older and young professionals leave for other opportunities.

My wife and I represent one of these statistics: We left the state weeks after graduating from the University of Maine and moved to Boston. Three years later, we moved back. We both work remotely for out-of-state businesses; we could be living in any state in the country right now.

Maine has been given a gift: Our state attracts many visitors who could become residents. We also compete with other states. That’s why I encourage you to vote “no” on Question 1 on the statewide ballot. Maine needs to incentivize people to move here, and becoming an even more highly taxed state is not a convincing strategy.

Luke Thomas

Portland

