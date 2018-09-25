VOTING

Nine sports franchises from Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL are encouraging fans to register and vote.

Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive spearheaded the “Rally the Vote” effort, saying that if teams can make ticket buying to sporting events accessible in a few clicks, there’s no reason registering to vote shouldn’t be the same.

The Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are among the NBA teams offering fans a platform to register on the teams’ mobile apps, websites and social media. Joining them are the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants and 49ers. The program began Tuesday.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III filmed a PSA calling on fans to register in California before the Oct. 22 deadline. It will air in the arena during the Kings’ preseason games and home opener.

There are 87.9 million Americans eligible to vote who aren’t registered, according to the U.S. Census. Tuesday was national voter registration day.

BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Brittney Griner scored 15 points in her first game of the tournament to lead the U.S. (3-0) to a 102-76 victory over Latvia (0-3) on Tuesday at Santa Cruz Dde Tenerife, Spain.

Griner missed the first two contests with a mildly sprained right ankle she injured in practice. She came in midway through the first quarter. She scored six straight during a stretch in the second quarter, including an impressive post move where she faked out her defender.

With Latvia hanging around in the second half only down 11, Griner took over. She scored the first seven points during a 17-0 run to close the third quarter, including a three-point play with 2:16 left. A’ja Wilson then scored the next seven points and Latvia was finished.

SOCCER

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE: The league is changing the names of its divisions to match those of England’s three-tier Football League.

The top division, the second tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid below Major League Soccer, will change its name from the USL to the USL Championship next season under a rebrand announced Tuesday.

Its new circuit launching next year will be known as USL League One rather than USL D3, the name contemplated previously during its development. Its amateur Player Development League will be rebranded USL League Two.

TENNIS

WUHAN OPEN: No. 2-ranked Caroline Wozniacki reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since June with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson in China.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Madison Keys 6-0, 4-1 after the American retired due to a left knee injury. Monica Puig and two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova also advanced.

SHENZHEN OPEN: Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the tournament in China when Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen had to retire in the third set.

Zhang took advantage of Murray’s inconsistent serve to win the second set but started limping in the third and retired when trailing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-2.

Murray will next face defending champion and top-seeded David Goffin, who received a first-round bye.

