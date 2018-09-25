Nik Hester opened the scoring with a nifty header off a corner kick 11 minutes into play and added a successful penalty kick with 5:00 left on Tuesday as Falmouth shut out Deering 3-0 in boys’ soccer at Portland.

Gus Ford put in an insurance goal for Falmouth (6-1-1) late in the second half.

Deering is 4-4.

CHEVERUS 5, MARSHWOOD 1: Michael Nason had a pair of first-half goals to stake the Stags (6-1-1) to a 2-0 lead at intermission as they defeated the Hawks (4-3-2) at South Berwick.

Mike LeSelva scored for Marshwood off a Sam Fitzgerald free kick early in the second half, before Cheverus answered with goals from Jack Mullen, Will Mullen and Nason’s third.

George McDonnell had five saves for the Hawks.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Chas Rhode set up all three of Ryan Baker’s first-half goals as the Panthers (8-0) opened a 3-1 lead at intermission and rolled past the Bobcats (5-2-1) at Yarmouth.

Baker added a fourth goal in the second half for NYA, and Cam Goodrich and Alasdair Swett also scored.

Dakota Gilpatrick had a first-half goal for Richmond.

Kyle Tilton turned aside 15 shots for the Bobcats, and Julian Etauri made one save for the Panthers.

FREEPORT 6, POLAND 0: Jesse Bennell scored two goals with two assists as the Falcons (6-1-2) rolled past the Knights (1-6) in Freeport.

Freeport led 2-0 at halftime.

Owen Howarth, Eriksen Shea, Shea Wagner and Bill Antoine also scored for the Falcons.

Davin Cloutier finished with 12 saves for Poland.

LEWISTON 11, MESSALONSKEE 1: Cooper Millett scored a pair of goals and eight other players scored as the Blue Devils (7-0-1) beat the Eagles (1-7) at Oakland.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Dominique Moran had nine aces and Kaitlyn Bennett added eight kills as the Clippers (6-2) handled the Panthers (4-2) 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18 at Yarmouth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, PORTLAND 0: Johnna Scott registered seven kills in helping Thornton (3-4-1) to a straight-set victory (25-17, 25-16, 25-20) over the Bulldogs (1-6) in Portland.

Jill Joyce countered with six kills for Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 2, BIDDEFORD 2: Liberty Ladd had a goal and an assist for the Yachtsmen (6-2-2), and Paige Laverriere and Abby Allen scored for the Tigers (8-0-1) as the teams went to a double-overtime tie at Biddeford.

Ladd opened the scoring and Laverriere chipped in a goal off a feed from Hailey Allen as the two teams went into the half 1-1.

Sammy Means chipped in the second goal for Falmouth, and Allen had the tying goal with 4:00 remaining in the second half for Biddeford.

Caitlin Bull made 11 saves for Falmouth.

Taylor Wildes had nine stops for the Tigers.

Share

< Previous

Next >