Following a series of controversial roughing the passer calls this season, there is growing sentiment within the NFL that a new rule aimed at protecting quarterbacks should be applied differently by game officials the remainder of the season.

Multiple people familiar with the inner workings of the NFL competition committee said the language of the rule – which makes it a penalty for defensive players to land with all or most of their body weight on the quarterback – would not be altered this season but that the way it is enforced would change.

The new rule has been criticized by players as unduly harsh and unfair to defenders. The controversy has revolved around, in particular, two calls against Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

In both cases, the league office supported the roughing-the-passer calls made by officials against Matthews. But that does not necessarily mean that the calls were consistent with how the league wants to see the roughing-the-passer rule enforced, according to people with knowledge of the league’s thinking.

A person close to the rules process said that no formal instructions to the on-field officials are likely to be made but it is expected that the roughing-the-passer rule will be called differently, with the shift in emphasis becoming clear through officiating videos distributed by the league.

No significant changes to the language of the roughing-the-passer rule are expected to be made during the season.

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay can’t avoid questions about Jameis Winston’s return much longer.

The young quarterback’s three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy ended after Monday night’s 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unclear, however, if he’s coming back as the starter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has made the decision a lot tougher than expected by throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in Winston’s absence, including going 30 of 50 for 411 yards and three TDs against the Steelers.

Dirk Koetter repeatedly shrugged off questions about his plans while Winston was away. And now that his return is imminent, the coach is still not saying.

TRADE: The Panthers addressed their injury-depleted offensive line by acquiring veteran Marshall Newhouse in a trade with the Buffalo Bill, who acquired a conditional draft pick from Carolina.

RAMS: Cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo surgery Thursday to repair an ankle injury.

Coach Sean McVay said a timetable for Talib’s return will not be known until after the procedure is completed and the full extent of the injury he sustained is determined.

TITANS: Tennessee added a quarterback with Marcus Mariota dealing with an injured elbow and backup Blaine Gabbert in the concussion protocol.

The Titans made a flurry of moves agreeing to terms with veteran quarterback Austin Davis. They also placed offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile on injured reserve to create a roster spot after he started the last two games.

The Titans also released quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad.

