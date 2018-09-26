A $600,000 federal grant will be used to invest in a Biddeford startup that wants to create up to 30 new jobs.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, announced Wednesday that Coastal Enterprises Inc., an economic development and financing agency in Brunswick, would receive the grant and use the funds to help Junora Ltd., a Biddeford manufacturer, create new jobs, including 23 positions that will be filled by low-income individuals.

“This funding will help create good-paying manufacturing jobs in York County while maintaining the positive momentum of Biddeford’s redevelopment,” Pingree said. “These are more than just jobs. They are the beginning of careers in a field of high demand. The difference this funding will make for low-income families is why I have so strongly fought for this program in Washington.”

Junora manufactures advanced metallurgical products that are used in the global vacuum coating industry. Pingree said the funding will come from the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Community Economic Development Program.

