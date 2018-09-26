It’s really quite simple.
Each of Maine’s two U.S senators represents the whole state. The people of Maine are, however, deeply divided about whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court.
Given the divided sentiment and the importance of having the Supreme Court viewed as a neutral institution, our two senators should vote against Kavanaugh. They should demand that the president submit a nominee who will be supported by a hefty majority of Mainers.
Think about it: If your family couldn’t decide on restaurant A or restaurant B, you would look for a third option.
Marcia Harrington
Brunswick
-
Cops & Courts
Teacher at Freeport school charged with sexual assault involving student
-
Nation & World
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has 4 affidavits backing up assault claims
-
Local & State
Tempers boil over at Lobster Festival Board meeting
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Too many of us rationalize sexual assault while survivors live in pain
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine Question 1 is both deceptive and calls for lousy public policy