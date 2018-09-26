It’s really quite simple.

Each of Maine’s two U.S senators represents the whole state. The people of Maine are, however, deeply divided about whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court.

Given the divided sentiment and the importance of having the Supreme Court viewed as a neutral institution, our two senators should vote against Kavanaugh. They should demand that the president submit a nominee who will be supported by a hefty majority of Mainers.

Think about it: If your family couldn’t decide on restaurant A or restaurant B, you would look for a third option.

Marcia Harrington

Brunswick

