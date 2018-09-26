A 20-year-old Southern Maine Community College student from Wilton died as a result of injuries he suffered in a single-car crash near the entrance to Bug Light Park on Monday night, South Portland police said.

Emergency workers were called to the park around 9:21 p.m. by the driver of a 2004 Volvo. Police say the car left the roadway and crashed through a wooden guardrail before coming to a stop in the grass in the park, police said. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Gorham who is also an SMCC student, called 911 to report the crash and was on scene when police and EMTs arrived. They found the passenger unconscious inside the car.

The unconscious man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

South Portland Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said the driver has been cooperative, but Todd declined to say whether the young man consented to give blood or breath samples. It is standard practice statewide in all fatal motor vehicle crashes to test any driver involved for the presence of alcohol or drugs.

The driver’s name had not been released as of Wednesday evening.

Lt. Frank Clark said the crash remains under investigation, with assistance from the Maine State Police, and could possibly result in criminal charges being filed against the driver.

The name of the victim also had not been released. Clark explained that police were still in the process of notifying the victim’s relatives and family members Wednesday evening.

South Portland Police said early indications make it appear that the driver failed to negotiate a sharp left-hand curve that leads into the park.

Bug Light Park is just a five-minute walk from the campus of Southern Maine Community College.

