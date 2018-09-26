YARMOUTH — Eric LaBrie drove in all three goals for Yarmouth in a 3-1 boys’ soccer win Wednesday against York.

LaBrie broke a 1-1 tie with a minute left in the first half, beating two defenders in the box and firing a low shot from 15 yards.

LaBrie slotted home a low cross from Michael Guertler with five minutes remaining.

Yarmouth (8-0-1), undefeated over its last 38 games, opened the scoring on LaBrie’s first goal four minutes into the match. The Wildcats (3-4-1) countered a minute later with a goal from Ethan Layton.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, WINDHAM 0: Cooper Mehlhorn put in a pair of second-half goals, lifting the Red Riots (5-2) over the Eagles (4-3-1) in South Portland.

GORHAM 3, MASSABESIC 0: Ryan Farr was credited with the first goal after a deflection off a defender and assisted on the second goal by Javin Stickney as the Rams (8-0) defeated the Mustangs (1-7-1) in Gorham.

SANFORD 2, PORTLAND 0: Cole Randt scored off a deflection of Isaac Plante’s shot in the first half, and Plante added an unassisted goal in the second half as the Spartans (4-5) beat the Bulldogs (2-3-3) in Sanford.

Sanford’s Garrett Gallant made 16 saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1, WELLS 0: Matt Bordonaro picked up a loose ball around the 18 and put a shot into the left corner midway through the first half as the Raiders (4-4) blanked the Warriors (0-8) at Fryeburg.

CONY 1, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Miqueas Biasuz converted a free kick with six minutes remaining in the first half, and the Rams (3-5) held on for a win over the Windjammers (3-4) in Rockport.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, ST. DOMINIC 3: Erik Fossum paced the Hawks (2-5) with three goals in a win over the Saints (3-4-1) in Hiram.

Connor Meggison and Richie Watson also scored for Sacopee.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, LAKE REGION 0: Lawson Dunford scored early in the first half as the Patriots (3-4-1) edged the Lakers (0-7-1) in Naples.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 5, OXFORD HILLS 0: Anna Kousky scored the first two goals for the Dragons (7-0-1) in a win over the Vikings (4-3-1) at South Paris.

Charlotte MacMillan also scored twice and Elana Palmer once for Brunswick.

MARSHWOOD 1, NOBLE 1: Zoe Boyer put in the rebound of a Rori Coomey shot with 11:18 left in the first half for Marshwood (4-1-2), but Bella Reil answered for Noble (4-1-3) early in the second half on a feed from Olivia Howard as the teams settled for a draw at North Berwick.

OCEANSIDE 1, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Ana Underhill scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to give Medomak Valley (5-1-4) a tie against Oceanside (3-3-3) in Waldoboro.

SCARBOROUGH 6, SANFORD 0: Grace Pettingill tallied a goal and two assists, and Ashley Sabatino added a goal and an assist as the Red Storm (8-0) spread out the scoring in a victory against the Spartans (3-4-1) in Sanford.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, BIDDEFORD 2: Evelyn Selser paced the Red Riots (2-4-2) with three goals, including two in the second half, as they pulled away from the Tigers (0-8) at Biddeford.

Hattie Tetzlaff added two goals, Brooklynn Ortiz also scored.

Kaely O’Guinn and Kadynne Smith scored for Biddeford.

CHEVERUS 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Emma Gallant scored 14 minutes into the second half and Mia Kratzer added a goal with 10 minutes left to lift the Stags (8-1) over the Scots (5-3) in Standish.

WELLS 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Hannah Cottis led the Warriors (3-6) with seven goals and two assists in a win over the Raiders (1-6-1) at Wells.

CAMDEN HILLS 9, CONY 1: Kris Kelly and Eliza Roy each scored twice to pace the Windjammers (8-0) to a win over the Rams (0-7-1) in Augusta.

HALL-DALE 6, BOOTHBAY 1: The Bulldogs got two goals apiece from Iris Ireland and Lily Platt in a win over the Seahawks (5-4) in Farmingdale.

Reagan Cola scored for Boothbay.

FIELD HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, MASSABESIC 1: Lily Stark scored twice in the first half to lift the Trojans (7-3) over the Mustangs (2-7) in Waterboro.

Brianna Stephenson answered for Massabesic midway through the second half.

FREEPORT 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Kerry Lefebvre recorded two goals and an assist for the Falcons (9-2) in a win against the Capers (0-10) in Freeport.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, POLAND 0: Fryeburg (8-2) scored three goals in the first half and shut out the Knights (5-4) in Poland.

Ryan Duffy opened the scoring, and Maggie Powers and Kaylee Emery each added a goal.

MT. ARARAT 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Wyley Fitzpatrick’s goal in the second overtime gave the Eagles (6-3) a win over the Red Eddies (3-6) in Topsham.

OXFORD HILLS 4, BRUNSWICK 2: Brooke Carson scored three goals to pace the Vikings (5-3-1) to a win over the Dragons (2-7) in South Paris.

Sara Scrapchansky and Kelsey Sullivan scored for Brunswick.

DIRIGO 6, BOOTHBAY 2: Kailey Hackett scored three goals for Dirigo (7-4) in a win over Boothbay (3-8) at Dixfield.

Boothbay got goals from Courtney Meader and Riley Sullivan.

