TORONTO — John Gibbons wasn’t sure he had the energy to oversee a rebuild in Toronto, so he’s moving on from his job as manager of the Blue Jays at the end of the season.

“We are going to have a new voice. We are going to have a new approach,” GM Ross Atkins said before Wednesday’s home final against Houston.

The 56-year-old Gibbons has one season left in a two-year extension he received in April 2017.

“I’ve been here a long time and I agree it’s probably time for a change,” Gibbons said. “We’re rebuilding here, and actually I think I’m the perfect guy for a rebuild. But I don’t know if I have the energy, necessarily.”

Outfielder Kevin Pillar, the longest-tenured Blue Jays player, stood at the back of a packed news conference to hear the announcement in person. Gibbons received a standing ovation when he brought the lineup card out to home plate before the game. He acknowledged the crowd with a wave and a tip of his cap.

Atkins said Gibbons can decide whether to take a new role in the organization. Gibbons didn’t rule that out, but also said he’d like to manage in the big leagues again.

Gibbons is 791-787 in 11 seasons during two stints managing Toronto.

BRAVES: Shortstop Dansby Swanson has a partially torn ligament in his left hand and it’s unclear if he will be available in the postseason.

YANKEES: Shortstop Didi Gregorius and center fielder Aaron Hicks could return from injuries during a regular season-ending series this weekend at Boston.

Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities after a hand specialist examined his right wrist. Gregorius tore cartilage in the wrist during a head-first slide last weekend while scoring the run that clinched a postseason berth.

Hicks left Monday night’s 4-1 win over Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3: Bryce Harper was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the rain-shortened game that many expect was his last at Nationals Park as a Washington player. Harper can become a free agent at season’s end.

Nationals rookie Victor Robles had a career-high four hits, including a three-run homer and a two-run double, and also stole a base.

METS 3, BRAVES 0: Jacob deGrom (10-9) was dominant in what likely was his final pitch for the NL Cy Young Award, throwing eight stellar innings for host New York and leaving with a major league-best 1.70 ERA.

DeGrom (10-9) made his final regular-season start, striking out 10 and allowing just two singles against NL East champion Atlanta. He retired the final 20 hitters after allowing a single to Johan Camargo. DeGrom gave up no more than three runs in his last 29 starts to extend his own single-season record. The All-Star ace also matched the overall mark set by Jake Arrieta in 2015-16.

Seth Lugo threw a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Luke Jackson (1-2) was the loser. Atlanta had won six straight.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 1: The Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011, ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game when Jhoulys Chacin pitched five shutout innings to beat host St. Louis for a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 1: Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and rookie Reese McGuire added a solo shot as the host Blue Jays won with only three hits.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 6, REDS 1: Rookie Heath Fillmyer struck out a career-high nine, Adalberto Mondesi tripled, stole two bases and scored twice, and Kansas City wrapped up its 2018 road schedule with a win.

