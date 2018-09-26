Jameis Winston arrived at work for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday, a players day off, so he didn’t get much of a reception until Wednesday.

“I think the most important thing is being back in the building,” Winston said.

Thursday's game Vikings (1-1-1) at Rams (3-0), 8:20 p.m. Thursday (NFL, FOX) Spread: Rams by 61/2 Outlook: A few more games like this one and they’re going to flat-out ruin the league’s well-earned reputation for lousy Thursday night games. We thought the Vikings were good until they somehow lost at home to Buffalo 27-6 last week. We already know the Rams are good. Injuries to bother Rams’ starting cornerbacks coupled with Minnesota’s urgency to get past the stink of last week could actually make for a reasonably competitive game. But to the degree any pick is safe in this nutty league, I’d feel good about riding the Rams here. Hard. Prediction: Rams, 30-17 — Greg Cote, Miami Herald Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Of course, the big question for Winston is how he will accept backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick, who set an NFL record by passing for at least 400 yards in three consecutive games for Tampa Bay while Winston was serving a suspension for violating the league’s player conduct policy.

Winston and Fitzpatrick each met Tuesday with Coach Dirk Koetter to learn who will start Sunday at Chicago. Koetter has asked them to keep that under wraps, but all indications are that it will be Fitzpatrick.

Winston would not comment on how he would feel going from being the Bucs’ franchise quarterback to No. 2.

“Well, you know, again, the most important thing is the success we’re having. I’m back,” Winston said. “I’m more excited about that right now.

“I’m here to assist the best way I possibly can. You know, my passion for this team, my love for this team, goes beyond whether I’m out there throwing the football for this team or not.”

EAGLES: Alshon Jeffery was cleared for contact after offseason shoulder surgery and practiced Wednesday, inching closer to playing for the first time since he made a leaping 34-yard touchdown catch against New England in February.

CHARGERS: Defensive end Joey Bosa remains sidelined with a foot injury and is hopeful he can return in early November.

JETS: Coach Todd Bowles vehemently denied a published report that said he is stripping defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers of some play-calling duties.

PACKERS: Green Bay signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland, adding a veteran to take Davon House’s place after the cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

RAMS: Los Angeles placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, sidelining the veteran until at least Thanksgiving.

Talib will have surgery on his ankle Thursday after getting hurt during the Rams’ (3-0) victory over the Chargers. Marcus Peters, Talib’s fellow former Pro Bowl cornerback, also injured his calf, but isn’t expected to miss as much time.

Share

< Previous

Next >