COLLEGES

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant feels he didn’t get a fair shot to keep his job and has decided to transfer after highly touted freshman Trevor Lawrence was named the starter for the third-ranked Tigers.

Coach Dabo Swinney announced the senior’s intention to transfer Wednesday, two days after it was announced that Lawrence would start this week against Syracuse.

Bryant had started the past 18 games for the Tigers, going 16-2. He missed the past two days of practice after what Swinney said was an emotional conversation between the two on Monday.

Bryant graduated this past May and has one more year of eligibility left. NCAA rules permitted him to play in four games this year. But had he taken a snap against Syracuse on Saturday, Bryant’s college career would’ve ended after this season.

Bryant won the starting job this summer, although Lawrence has gotten significant time.

SWIMRUN

SAN JUAN ISLANDS: John Stevens and Matt Hurley, who together won the Casco Bay Islands Swimrun Race each of its first three years, won the San Juan Islands Swimrun Race in Olga, Washington, on Sunday.

Stevens of Portland and Hurley of San Francisco beat 41 teams, including Olympic and World Champion cyclist Lance Armstrong, who finished third with his partner, Olympic triathlon champion Simon Whitefield.

Stevens and Hurley finished the 18-mile trail run and 2.5-mile swim in 5 hours, 35 minutes, and Armstrong’s team finished in 6:09.20.

Swimrun races, which are popular in Europe and require two teammates to run together, only came to North America three years ago with the first held in Casco Bay. The San Juan Islands race is the second swimrun race hosted by SwimRun USA.

Stevens, 39, won the 2.4-mile Peaks to Portland race for the sixth time this summer. On Sept. 3, he competed in Sweden in the 46-mile Swimrun World Championship, known as Otillo, with Nathan Larlee of Northport. The two-person team finished 80th out of 148.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The NBA has told teams that it will have several events in the coming months designed to help improve workplace cultures, as well as find more ways to have women in leadership roles around the league.

DOPING

RUSSIA: A key dissenter in the decision to reinstate Russia’s suspended drug-fighting operation says athletes must be better heard to restore the World Anti-Doping Agency’s credibility.

“They’re saying: ‘Hello, What are you doing? We’ve lost faith. We don’t believe in you any more,”‘ Linda Helleland, vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “If athletes don’t believe us, we need to really consider how to get them more involved.”

Helleland cast one of two “no” votes in last week’s 9-2 decision by the WADA executive committee to reinstate RUSADA.

Share

< Previous

Next >