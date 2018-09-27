The Portland Press Herald and the University of New England are co-sponsoring a gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Portland.

All four candidates have agreed to participate in the debate, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in UNE’s Innovation Hall at 772 Stevens Ave., formerly the National Guard Armory.

Press Herald Business Editor Carol Coultas will moderate the debate, with columnist Bill Nemitz and Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich as panelists. Website Editor Katherine Lee will field questions from the online audience.

No signs are allowed on campus or in the auditorium.

