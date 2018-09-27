SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain —Judi Dench says she doesn’t condone any inappropriate conduct by Kevin Spacey, but says scrubbing him from a film sets a questionable precedent.

The celebrated British actress said “I can’t approve in any way the fact that, whatever he has done, that you then start to cut him out of films.”

Spacey was erased from “All the Money in the World” last year and replaced with Christopher Plummer after allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Dench told the San Sebastian film festival in Spain that Spacey “is and was a most wonderful actor.”

