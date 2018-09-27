Sen. Lindsey Graham has been quoted as saying, “Unless there’s something more, no, I’m not going to ruin Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh’s life over this,” referring to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of attempted assault.

Sen. Graham’s priority in this matter should be to protect the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh is not being evaluated as a prospect for a minor bureaucratic position. He is being considered for a lifetime appointment to America’s most important court.

And there is “something more.” Plenty more: Kavanaugh’s apparently false or misleading responses to questions posed in recent and past judicial confirmation hearings; his disturbing unwillingness, or inability, to answer simple questions about matters of law; and his long and remarkably partisan judicial record, including an opinion that was later reversed by the Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh didn’t have to list himself in his high school yearbook as the treasurer of the “100 Kegs or Bust” Club. Brett Kavanaugh wasn’t forced to be so dissembling in his responses during confirmation hearings. Brett Kavanaugh wasn’t required to rule with such partisan precision in favor of corporate boards, and to apply extreme conservative ideology so consistently, over so many years, on so many matters.

It is Kavanaugh’s opinion that he is “pro-law.” At best, he misspoke. He, as is the case with all judges when it comes to complicated matters, is pro his personal opinion of the law he chooses to apply to a given case. Only in his case, his opinions have been more partisan than many.

Dudley Greeley

Cumberland

