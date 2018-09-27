There is no rational support for the hurried vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. There are many reasons to go forward with reasonable consideration of the time and the man.

• As Sen. Mitch McConnell stated as a pretext for delaying action on a previous nominee, we are too close to an election. The voters deserve their chance to weigh in on the issue.

• The nominee deserves more time to establish the veracity of his claim of innocence of the allegation of attempted sexual assault against him.

• His accuser is entitled to an investigation to establish the veracity of the accusations. Unfortunately, for all in our culture, the gender discrepancies in the manner in which this type of assault is treated make a full investigation necessary. What is not necessary is questioning by politicians whose goals override the desire for truth.

Sen. Susan Collins should reject the rush to confirm. She should reject the candidate should there be even a reasonable doubt as to his veracity after a full and reasonable investigation into the accusation is completed. This cannot be done in a few days.

We, the voters, deserve reason and decency from our representatives now. I, as an old woman, would like to see a more decent time ahead for my granddaughters.

June Hanson

Portland

