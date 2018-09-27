EDDINGTON – Fire officials in Maine are investigating a house fire in Penobscot County that has left one man dead.

WCSH-TV reports multiple crews responded to the Eddington home around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police haven’t released the victim’s identity.

No further details were immediately released. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the blaze.

eddington maine
