Ian McClure scored the winning goal 1:31 into overtime as unbeaten Waynflete handed North Yarmouth Academy its first loss of the season in boys’ soccer, 2-1 at Portland.

Damon Dulac scored off a corner kick with 2:30 remaining in the first half to give NYA (8-1) a 1-0 lead.

Patrick Shaw tied the game for the Flyers (6-0-2) with 1:38 remaining in regulation on a pass from Askar Houssein.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, POLAND 0: Four players scored as Gray-New Gloucester notched a win over the host Knights (1-7).

Jake Kackmeister, Drew LaCerda, Keegan Brooks and Logan True scored for the Patriots (4-4-1).

Gray-New Gloucester outshot the Knights 22-13.

GORHAM 2, NOBLE 0: Andrew Rent dribbled past the defense and sent a shot into the right back corner of the net to give Gorham (9-0) a 1-0 lead against the Knights (1-7-1) midway through the second half in North Berwick.

Ryan Farr added a second goal with just over two minutes to play. Brenden Waterman and Brady King had assists.

Knights goalie Noah Safford kept the game close with 23 saves. Rams keeper Trevor Gray had six saves.

MARSHWOOD 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Malcolm Connell, Ian Bryant, and Henry Honkonen each scored a goal to lift the Hawks (5-3-2) to a win over the Scots (1-4-3) at Standish.

Connell opened the scoring in the first half on an assist from Mike Laselva, and Bryant and Honkonen added goals in the second half.

Peter Tsamparlis made three saves in goal and Parker Swanson came in relief to make one save for Marshwood.

Ben Ackinson stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.

SCARBOROUGH 4, WINDHAM 0: Tommy Stratis, Wyatt Keller, Noah Drapeau and John Goff scored as the Red Storm (9-0) used a three-goal run in the second half to pull away from the Eagles (4-4-1) at Windham.

Goff scored on a free kick from 30 yards out.

Benjamin Hatch finished with an assist.

Cam Brown made eight saves for Windham.

MCI 2, WATERVILLE 1: Derek Patterson and K.K. Martinez each scored to lift the Huskies to the win at Waterville.

Tyler Caouette assisted on Martinez’s goal for MCI (2-4-1).

Duncan Boreham made four saves.

Chris Williams scored for Waterville (3-6-1). Goalkeepers Ethan Nurick and Aiden Tavares combined to make eight saves.

MESSALONSKEE 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Hunter Smith had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to the win at Skowhegan.

Jacob Perry, Nathan Milne and Gabe Katz each added a goal for Messalonskee (2-7). Carter Lambert made four saves.

Zach Carrier stopped seven shots for Skowhegan (0-8).

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 7, LISBON 0: Brock Bates made six saves as the Mustangs (7-2) recorded their seventh shutout of the season by beating the Greyhounds (3-6) at Monmouth.

MT. ABRAM 10, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Tyson Hill and Kenyon Pillsbury each had a hat trick to pace the Roadrunners at North Anson.

JB Jordan added two goals for Mt. Abram (8-0-0)

Spruce Mountain is 1-7.

