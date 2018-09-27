WESTBROOK — Kaitlyn Talbot scored four goals, and Avery Tucker added two goals and an assist Thursday as Westbrook downed Cheverus 7-1 in an SMAA field hockey game.

Tucker scored her goals in the first half, helping Westbrook (8-0-1) build a 3-0 lead.

Bella Booth cut the deficit to 3-1 before halftime for the Stags (4-5), but Alexis Witham made it 4-1 in the second half before Talbot added three goals.

CONY 5, BRUNSWICK 1: Madison Veilleux scored twice to lead the Rams (8-2) over Brunswick (2-7) at Augusta. Kami Lambert and Faith Leathers-Pouliot also scored for Cony.

MARANACOOK 1, MORSE 0: Abigail Jacques scored an unassisted goal 15 seconds into the second half to lift the Black Bears (3-5) over Morse (5-5) at Readfield.

SKOWHEGAN 8, MT. ARARAT 0: Maliea Kelso and Adella Foss each scored twice to lead the Indians (10-0) over Mt. Ararat (6-4) at Topsham.

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Liberty Ladd broke a 1-1 tie eight minutes into the second half, and Veronica Grobe added a goal with 14:03 remaining to push the Yachtsmen (7-2-2) away from South Portland (1-9) at Falmouth.

Chloe Bush scored from Mary Kate Bayer for a 1-0 Falmouth lead at the break. The Red Riots tied it on Molly Walker’s goal 3:23 into the second half.

KENNEBUNK 5, PORTLAND 1: Five players scored for the Rams (4-5), who used a big second half to defeat the Bulldogs (0-8-1) at Portland.

After Carley Lovejoy opened the scoring for Kennebunk with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half, Jaidyn Appel answered early in the second half to make it 1-1.

Samantha McGrath put Kennebunk ahead again two minutes later.

BIDDEFORD 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Megan Mourmouras scored in the first half and Brooklyn Goff in the second as the Tigers (9-0-1) defeated the Trojans (7-4) at Saco.

Paige Laverriere had an assist.

MASSABESIC 3, SANFORD 2: Massabesic (3-7) scored late in the second half, breaking a 2-2 halftime tie and downing the Spartans (5-4) at Sanford.

MARSHWOOD 2, WINDHAM 0: Leah Glidden finished with a goal and an assist as the Hawks (6-3) shut out the Eagles (2-6-1) at South Berwick.

Emma Tice added a goal in the second half from Glidden. Corrin Hasty also recorded an assist.

SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YORK 0: Prezli Piscopo chipped in a goal in the first half and Karli Chapin added another in the second as the Capers (9-0) rolled past the Wildcats (5-2-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Abbey Agrodnia and Laura Ryer had assists.

GORHAM 4, NOBLE 0: Emma Forgues chipped in two goals and Hallie Shires added another as the Rams (8-0-1) cruised to a 3-0 halftime lead over the Knights (4-2-3) at North Berwick.

Forgues’ first goal came off a corner from Caitlin Casse, and her second came from an indirect kick. Chasse finished with two assists. Lauren Fotter added a second-half goal.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, WAYNFLETE 1: Catherine Reid drilled a penalty kick into the bottom right corner, giving the Panthers (6-2-1) a 2-1 lead with 12:40 left to play against Waynflete (1-7) at Yarmouth.

The Flyers led 1-0 at the half on Kilee Sherry’s goal 45 seconds into the game. Natalie Farrell tied it nine minutes into the second half.

LAKE REGION 4, POLAND 2: Neva Leavitt scored four goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick, as Lake Region (2-4-2) downed Poland (2-7) at Naples.

The Knights made it 3-2 in the second half on Leavitt’s penalty kick.

MADISON 2, WISCASSET 0: Taylor Tillinghast and Jersey Tewksbury scored to lead the Bulldogs (6-4) over Wiscasset (1-9) at Madison.

FREEPORT 6, GREELY 2: Cat Gould scored five goals to power the Falcons (6-2-2) past Greely (3-5-1) at Freeport.

Gould notched two breakaway goals within a six-minute span midway through the first half before converting Rachel Wall’s assist late in the half for a 3-0 lead.

CAMDEN HILLS 7, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Kristina Kelly scored three goals to lead Camden Hills (8-0) over Edward Little (1-6-2) at Auburn.

VOLLEYBALL

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 0: Isabelle Kolb had six kills and nine assists, and Katherine O’Donnell had 12 assists, four blocks and five kills as the Rams (9-0) handled the Eagles (5-4) 25-17, 25-19 and 25-11 at Gorham.

Megan Fleck paced Windham with 18 assists and one ace.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, PORTLAND 0: Maria Degifico recorded nine aces and five kills as the Red Riots (4-4) defeated the Bulldogs (1-7) 25-8, 25-14, 25-18 at South Portland.

Ashlee Aceto had 21 assists and Pearl Freidland Farley added 10 digs for South Portland.

DEERING 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Catherine Balzano and Ava Spach each had nine kills as the Rams (7-3) held off Bonny Eagle (3-7) in straight sets 29-27, 25-21 25-22 at Portland.

Victoria Garand added five kills and Maddy Broda 27 assists for Deering.

FALMOUTH 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Annika Hester hit 22 kills, and Summer Spiegel had 23 assists leading the Yachtsmen (7-1) to a narrow straight-set win against Biddeford (5-3-1) at Falmouth, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22.

Katherine Phillips added eight kills and Rose Riversmith had five for Falmouth, with Kiera O’Brien making six blocks. Grace Martin had 12 kills for the Tigers, Brooke Reissfelder 15 assists and Grace Boisvert five kills.

