ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — CC Sabathia showed exactly what a $500,000 bonus meant to him.

Not a thing.

At least, not a thing when forced, in his mind, to choose between the money and protecting a teammate.

Cruising over five one-hit innings, which put Sabathia two innings away from triggering a $500,000 bonus in his contract for completing 155 innings this season – and with an 11-0 lead – the veteran left-hander hit Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the left thigh area with no one out in the sixth inning.

“I don’t really make decisions based on money, I guess,” Sabathia said. “I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Both teams had been issued warnings so Sabathia was immediately ejected by plate umpire Vic Carapazza, as was Manager Aaron Boone, which is automatic after a hit-batsman following warnings.

Sabathia yelled toward the Rays’ dugout as he defiantly left the field, staring at the opposition during the walk to his dugout.

It was a clear retaliatory pitch for Andrew Kittredge buzzing Austin Romine with a fastball near his head in the top of the sixth.

Carapazza warned both dugouts after the pitch.

That pitch appeared to be a reaction to Sabathia hitting Jake Bauers in the hand an inning earlier.

In theory, Sabathia could still pick up the bonus if Boone uses him for two innings in relief Sunday at Fenway Park.

CUBS: Shortstop Addison Russell will miss the rest of the regular season while Major League Baseball investigates domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy.

RECORD: Major League Baseball set a strikeouts record for the 11th consecutive year – and with four days to spare.

There were 40,196 strikeouts through Wednesday, topping last year’s 40,104 – the first season strikeouts reach 40,000.

There were 32,189 in 2007, the last season without a record, and 30,801 in 2003.

Share

< Previous

Next >