DENVER — David Dahl homered for the fourth straight game, and the Colorado Rockies opened a one-game NL West lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday that extended their winning streak to seven.

Trevor Story and Gerardo Parra also went deep for the Rockies (89-70), who matched their longest winning streak this season. Dahl hit a run-scoring triple and finished the four-game sweep with eight hits and 11 RBI.

Trying for the first NL West title in team history, Colorado closes at home with three games against Washington and already is assured its winningest season since going 92-70 in 2009.

The second-place Dodgers (88-71) also are one game ahead of St. Louis (87-72) for the second NL wild-card berth and finish with a three-game series at San Francisco.

Jose Bautista and Carlos Santana homered for the Phillies, outscored 39-7 in the series.

Philadelphia (78-81), which struck out 14 times for the second day in a row, has lost a season-high eight straight and has gone 15-33 since moving a season-high 15 games over .500 on Aug. 5.

Scott Oberg (8-1) pitched 11/3 hitless innings in relief of Antonio Senzatela, who allowed one run and five hits in 42/3 innings. Oberg relieved with two on in the fifth and struck out Carlos Santana, then fanned two in a perfect sixth.

Wade Davis gave up Carlos Hernandez’s leadoff single in the ninth, struck out J.P. Crawford and Roman Quinn, then retired Rhys Hoskins on a popup for his NL-leading 42nd save in 48 chances.

Jake Arrieta (10-11) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

He had a 3.96 ERA, his highest since 2013, in his first season with the Phillies after agreeing to a $75 million, three-year contract on March 12.

METS 4, BRAVES 1: Jason Vargas tossed seven shutout innings in his best start of the season as New York won at home in a series finale.

The Braves beat New York in the opener of this three-game series for their sixth straight win. But Mets starters Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Vargas combined for 21 scoreless innings in the series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 12, RAYS 1: CC Sabathia got his 246th win and moved visiting New York closer to hosting next week’s AL wild-card game.

New York (98-61) moved two games ahead of Oakland (96-63) for hosting the Oct. 3 wild-card game. The Yankees hold the tiebreaker, which means one more Yankees win or Athletics loss ensures the game would be in the Bronx.

The wild-card winner advances to a Division Series against Boston.

Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and Miguel Andujar and Luke Voit also went deep for the Yankees. New York’s 260 homers tied the 2005 Texas Rangers for the second-most in major league history, four behind the 1997 Seattle Mariners.

