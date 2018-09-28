WHERE: Yale Bowl, New Haven, Connecticut

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

ALL-TIME SERIES: Yale leads, 8-0-1

LAST MEETING: Oct. 17, 2015, won by Yale, 21-10

LAST WEEK: Maine lost to Central Michigan, 17-5; Yale defeated Cornell, 30-24

WEB: ESPN+

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: The Black Bears say it will be a game-time decision on who starts at quarterback between Chris Ferguson, who is recovering from a right shoulder injury, or Isaiah Robinson, who replaced Ferguson last week. Regardless, Maine is going to have to establish a running game against Yale’s pressure defense. The Black Bears are averaging 142.3 rushing yards per game, with Ramon Jefferson and Joe Fitzpatrick carrying the load. Maine will take its shots downfield with receivers Micah Wright, Jaquan Blair and Earnest Edwards, but the Black Bears need to slow down Yale’s aggressive front seven by running the ball effectively.

WHEN YALE HAS THE BALL: The Bulldogs have a balanced offense, but like Maine, they need to run the ball effectively. They have a good back in sophomore Zane Dudek, a first-team freshman All-America selection last year. He already has 250 yards rushing and two touchdowns. QB Kurt Rawlings has completed 71 percent of his passes for 476 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he’s completed 63 percent of his passes. He has some big receivers to target, so expect the Bulldogs to take some shots downfield.

KEY STAT: 40.7 – the average rushing yards Maine allows each week, ranking third among FCS schools. Yale averages 221.5 rushing yards.

OUTLOOK: These are two teams that love to play aggressive, pressure, man-to-man defense and rely on offenses that control the clock. Maine averages 34 minutes, 23 seconds of possession per game, while Yale averages 34:16. Whichever team can control the clock will control the game. After giving up six sacks last week, Maine’s offensive line will be tested by Yale’s aggressive defense, which will blitz often. Maine will get after Rawlings as well – the Black Bears rank third in the nation with 5.0 sacks per game.

OF NOTE: This is Maine’s first visit to the Yale Bowl since 1937. The schools met in New Haven eight times between 1913 and 1937, the first meeting ending in a 0-0 tie. … Yale has three former Maine assistant coaches on its staff: Jordan Stevens (co-defensive coordinator/assistant head coach), Steve Vashel (linebackers coach) and Kevin Cahill (offensive coordinator/assistant head coach). Stevens, out of Mt. Blue High, also played for the Black Bears. … Maine is 4-33-1 all-time against Ivy League schools.

– Mike Lowe

