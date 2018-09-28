An upcoming episode of “Family Guy” features President Trump engaging in what sounds like a vile encounter with Meg, the sitcom’s writers revealed.

The two-part episode centers on Peter Griffin getting a new job as a newscaster, which leads to him being hired as Trump’s press secretary after the president observes Peter’s propensity for fake news.

Trump reportedly then becomes interested in Peter’s daughter Meg after she gets a makeover from Ivanka.

“We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus,” the show’s executive producer Alec Sulkin told Entertainment Weekly.

