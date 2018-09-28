BIDDEFORD — Kennebunk running back Ryan Connors got only three carries in the first half Friday night against Biddeford, but he made the most of them.

Connors scored on runs of 24, 55 and 24 yards as the unbeaten Rams built up a 27-point halftime lead on their way to a 48-13 victory at Waterhouse Field.

“Just great holes from my offensive line and room to run,” said Connors.

Connors put the Rams (5-0) ahead less than three minutes into the game. The junior also handles extra-point duties, and made his first kick for a 7-0 lead.

The lead grew to 13-0 late in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior fullback Dante DeLorenzo.

Connors accounted for the rest of the first-half scoring with two more touchdowns and two extra points.

“He’s been playing great all season long,” said Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty. “He’s done some good things for us, mostly in the kicking game, but he’s been a good supplement in terms of the backs and he does a great job on defense. He had a big night.”

The Rams added a touchdown pass from Tripp Bush to Zack Sullivan early in the third quarter before Biddeford (2-3) finally broke through.

Senior quarterback Carter Edgerton carried the ball six times for 47 yards on Biddeford’s first scoring drive and hit Cody Saucier and David Murphy for gains of 11 yards. Edgerton eventually scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to 34-7 with 6:04 left in the third.

The touchdown ended a streak of 14 consecutive scoreless quarters for Kennebunk’s opponents. The Rams’ average margin of victory is more than 47 points.

Kennebunk answered quickly, going 51 yards in six plays, as Bush hit Derek Smith for a 38-yard TD pass.

Luc Gaucher added a 5-yard scoring run for the Rams. Biddeford’s Alex McAlevey scored on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth.

Share

< Previous

Next >