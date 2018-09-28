CAPE ELIZABETH — Andrew Hartel threw four touchdown passes – three in the first half – and Cape Elizabeth halted a three-game losing streak with a 33-7 win over York in a Class C South football game Friday.

Matt Laughlin caught the first two TD passes, and Matt Conley had a 49-yard catch late in the first half to give the Capers (2-3) a 21-0 lead.

Ethan Convey added a touchdown catch in the third quarter, and Zach Stewart plunged in from 3 yards late in the fourth.

Teegan Hynes connected with Jacob Nelson for a third-quarter touchdown for York (2-3).

THORNTON ACADEMY 52, WINDHAM 0: Anthony Bracamonte returned two more punts for touchdowns – giving him four punt-return TDs in the last three games – and also caught a touchdown pass as the Trojans (5-0) rolled past the Eagles (0-5) in Windham.

Bracamonte scored on punt returns of 53 and 66 yards during a 37-point first quarter for Thornton, which led 52-0 at halftime.

Isaac Ofielu added two touchdown runs.

BONNY EAGLE 35, DEERING 0: Zach Maturo rushed for a touchdown and passed for another as the Scots (5-0) built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Rams (1-4) at Standish.

Keegan Meredith also threw a touchdown pass to Alex Dyer, and Will Whyte rushed for the first touchdown. Maturo’s TD pass was to Nate Ferris.

Whyte rushed for 116 yards.

GORHAM 67, MESSALONSKEE 8: Tyler Rollins returned three punts for touchdowns and also had three rushing TDs for the Rams (3-2) in a win over the Eagles (0-5) at Gorham.

Gorham also got rushing touchdowns from Issac Rollins, Nicco Pappalardo, Will Dipietrantonio and Henry Kuntz.

GREELY 42, WESTBROOK 6: Will Schumacher rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rangers (2-2) over the Blue Blazes (1-3) in Westbrook.

Greely led 8-0 after the first quarter, on an 18-yard TD by Schumacher. Nick Male added two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter.

Brayden Demers put Westbrook on the board with a 58-yard touchdown run, but the Blue Blazes trailed 28-6 at halftime.

Brady Nolin and Naveen Caron each rushed for a touchdown for Greely.

BRUNSWICK 47, MT. BLUE 12: Nate Girardin ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and the Dragons (3-2) built a 40-6 lead into halftime on their way to a win over the Cougars (2-3) in Brunswick.

Girardin found Tyler Nadeau for a 35-yards TD that gave Brunswick a 27-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Girardin scored from 33 yards on Brunswick’s next possession, and later added a 36-yard run midway through the third quarter.

LAKE REGION 35, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12: Ethan McMurray ran for two touchdowns and the Lakers (1-4) scored the last 35 points to beat the Patriots (0-5) in Naples.

McMurray’s 38-yard run midway through the third quarter gave Lake Region a 28-12 lead. Chase Weese followed with a 50-yard TD early in the fourth.

MORSE 35, YARMOUTH 19: Austin Balthazar rushed for four touchdowns, including a 65-yarder in the second quarter, as the Shipbuilders (3-2) handled the Clippers (1-4) for a Homecoming victory, at Bath.

Noah Eckersley-Ray ran for two touchdowns in the first half for Yarmouth.

BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 32, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Mike Hollowell caught a touchdown pass and had a 40-yard TD reception, leading the Seahawks (3-2) past the Hawks (0-5) in Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker and Nick Morley each chipped in with a rushing touchdown, and Boothbay also scored a defensive touchdown.

