COLLEGES

The University of New Hampshire scored twice in a span of 9:23 midway through the second half on Friday to top UMaine 3-2 in an America East field hockey opener at Orono.

Katie Audino opened the scoring for the Wildcats (3-6) on a setup from Rachel Boss in the 14th minute.

The 18th-ranked Black Bears (8-2) tied the game on a goal by Nina Keur in the 43rd minute, but Bailey Fanikos scored on a pass from Audino to regain the lead for the Wildcats in the 52nd minute. Rachel Thomson followed with an insurance goal.

Samantha Wagg added a goal for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Haley DaGraca recorded a hat trick as St. Joseph’s (7-1, 5-1) got goals from seven players in a 9-0 win over Anna Maria (0-11, 0-7) at Standish.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal will sit out the entire upcoming season because of a heart condition that the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says is “risky.”

LSU’s Wayde Sims, 20 has died after he was shot during a fight involving several men early Friday near the campus of another university in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Gordon Hayward finally returned to the court, and Kyrie Irving got to play at North Carolina.

Hayward scored 10 points in his first game in nearly a year for the Boston Celtics, who fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 at Chapel, Hill, North Carolina, on the opening night of the preseason schedule.

It was Hayward’s first time in a game since Oct. 17, when he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle about five minutes into the Celtics’ regular-season opener at Cleveland. Irving played his lone college season at Duke in 2010-11, but was limited to 11 games that season by injury and never played against North Carolina – the Blue Devils’ biggest rival.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and Coach Kurt Rambis has rejoined the front office.

Rambis, 60, will be the Lakers’ senior basketball adviser, president of basketball operations.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird sparked a 14-3 run to close the first half and rally the U.S. to a 71-40 win over Nigeria in the quarterfinals in Spain.

The U.S. trailed 20-13 midway through the second quarter but closed the half by scoring the final eight points.

TENNIS

SHENZHEN OPEN: Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 at Shenzhen, China.

Verdasco will face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.

GOLF

TOUR CHAMPIONS: Hale Irwin shot a 5-under 67 in the Pure Insurance Championship, leaving the 73-year-old Hall of Famer a stroke behind leader David Frost at Pebble Beach, California.

