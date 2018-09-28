COLLEGES

The University of New Hampshire scored twice in a span of 9:23 midway through the second half on Friday to top UMaine 3-2 in an America East field hockey opener at Orono.

Katie Audino opened the scoring for the Wildcats (3-6) on a setup from Rachel Boss in the 14th minute.

The 18th-ranked Black Bears (8-2) tied the game on a goal by Nina Keur in the 43rd minute, but Bailey Fanikos scored on a pass from Audino to regain the lead for the Wildcats in the 52nd minute. Rachel Thomson followed with an insurance goal.

Samantha Wagg added a goal for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Haley DaGraca recorded a hat trick as St. Joseph’s (7-1, 5-1) got goals from seven players in a 9-0 win over Anna Maria (0-11, 0-7) at Standish.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal will sit out the entire upcoming season because of a heart condition that the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says is “risky.”

• LSU’s Wayde Sims, 20 has died after he was shot during a fight involving several men early Friday near the campus of another university in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Gordon Hayward finally returned to the court, and Kyrie Irving got to play at North Carolina.

Hayward scored 10 points in his first game in nearly a year for the Boston Celtics, who fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 at Chapel, Hill, North Carolina, on the opening night of the preseason schedule.

It was Hayward’s first time in a game since Oct. 17, when he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle about five minutes into the Celtics’ regular-season opener at Cleveland. Irving played his lone college season at Duke in 2010-11, but was limited to 11 games that season by injury and never played against North Carolina – the Blue Devils’ biggest rival.

• Former Los Angeles Lakers player and Coach Kurt Rambis has rejoined the front office.

Rambis, 60, will be the Lakers’ senior basketball adviser, president of basketball operations.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird sparked a 14-3 run to close the first half and rally the U.S. to a 71-40 win over Nigeria in the quarterfinals in Spain.

The U.S. trailed 20-13 midway through the second quarter but closed the half by scoring the final eight points.

TENNIS

SHENZHEN OPEN: Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 at Shenzhen, China.

Verdasco will face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.

GOLF

TOUR CHAMPIONS: Hale Irwin shot a 5-under 67 in the Pure Insurance Championship, leaving the 73-year-old Hall of Famer a stroke behind leader David Frost at Pebble Beach, California.

