Search volume data from Google show that search queries involving Senator Susan Collins reached record highs in the two weeks since sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh surfaced.

Google’s statistics indicate that searches involving Sen. Collins peaked once on Thursday evening, after dramatic hearings in the Senate from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. By 10 a.m. Friday morning, search volumes involving Sen. Collins had reached an even higher level, and remained near their peak through the early afternoon hours.

Google does not reveal the actual number of searches for any topic, but its Google Trends service publishes data that indicate how the relative volume of queries changes over time.

Those statistics show that the number of searches for Senator Collins in each of the past two weeks was about 37% greater than the number of searches during her previous peak in popularity on the search engine, during last year’s vote to approve a sweeping tax reform bill.

The senator’s official web site, at collins.senate.gov, was unavailable for several hours Thursday night and Friday morning. By mid-morning Friday, service had been restored and the website was operational again.

Share

< Previous

Next >