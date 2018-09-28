With half a season in the books, the high school football schedule will increasingly feature games that demand attention as top contenders go head-to-head, like these three:

Marshwood (4-0) at Falmouth (3-1)

It’s a rematch of last year’s Class B South final that went to the final seconds with Marshwood winning, 31-28.

Neither coach thinks last year’s game will significantly impact Friday’s outcome. They’re focused on continued improvement.

Marshwood is coming off a 60-23 win at Skowhegan.

“I thought that last week we played better,” said Coach Alex Rotsko. “We have improved over the last four weeks and that’s the most important thing.”

Falmouth has won three straight, including last week’s 27-18 win against Biddeford. Riley Reed, who scored on runs of 77 and 67 yards, has rushed for 616 yards this season.

“This team is getting better every week, so we’ll be ready to play but I still think our best days are a few weeks away,” said Coach John Fitzsimmons.

Marshwood’s senior dual-threat quarterback Tommy Springer and its emerging defense make the Hawks the favorite, but Falmouth represents the first of several good tests before the playoffs, with Kennebunk looming in the regular-season finale.

“We’re starting to get into the most difficult part of our schedule, with Falmouth being the first one. This should give us a good measuring stick,” Rotsko said.

Oxford Hills (3-1) at Cheverus (3-1)

The winner has an inside track on a first-round playoff bye in Class A North.

Portland, which already has scored a win over Cheverus, is also 3-1.

A win Saturday will give the Stags a realistic shot at a 7-1 season with upcoming games against Edward Little (2-2), Windham (0-4) and Bangor (1-3).

“I think we’ve matured the last couple weeks and the kids are beginning to understand what it takes to be successful – playing disciplined, focused football for 48 minutes,” said Cheverus Coach Mike Vance.

Oxford Hills will be home against Bonny Eagle and Portland the next two weeks.

Cheverus has been led by its co-captains, fullback/linebacker Teigan Lindstedt and tight end/defensive end Vic Morrone.

“They’ve set the standard since day one,” Vance said.

Lisbon (4-0) at Wells (4-0)

Defending Class D champ Wells, winner of 20 straight games, is averaging 41 points per game, including a 40-14 trouncing of Class C Cape Elizabeth. Lisbon has scored at least 30 points three times and beaten Fryeburg Academy, a quality Class C squad. It adds up to a festive showdown on Armed Forces Night at Wells.

Last year Wells beat Lisbon 36-6 when both teams came in with 6-0 records.

Wells Coach Tim Roche expects a challenge, noting the toughness and leadership qualities of Lisbon quarterback Lucas Francis.

“They ask him to do a lot and he always seems able to do it. They have good size on their lines, both sides. I don’t see a lot of flaws, honestly,” Roche said.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

< Previous

Next >