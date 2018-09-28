SACO – Close to Old Orchard’s world-class beach, equally handy to all the attractions of Saco’s walkable downtown, and extremely convenient to U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 295, here is a small association of brand-new condominiums whose advantages include that of being eminently affordable.

The association is called, fittingly, Sea Pointe. And the homes are offered at just $209,900. First-time buyers, second-home-seekers, and investors who recognize the rental/AirBNB potential of new units in a Southern Maine location with endless recreational opportunities, take note.

The duplexes have private decks at the back.

The condos, a total of six in three duplexes that sit well back from the street, are townhouse-style. There are two bedrooms and one full bath and one half-bath. Each unit has a full basement and parking spaces for two vehicles. The back-to- front living rooms and kitchens offer great open space for entertaining.

Finishes (the condos’ interiors are still being honed at the time of writing) can be classified as “fine.” Hardwood flooring; stainless appliances; carpeted bedrooms; and brushed-nickel lighting, faucets, door knobs and hinges, for example.

There will also be custom options in regard to kitchen cabinetry, bathroom vanities, lighting, some interior colors, and granite countertops as upgrade.

Front porches are covered for convenience. Sliding glass doors open to private decks at the rear of each property.

The size of the Sea Pointe Association – just six condominiums – can be said to confer definite advantages. “Boutique” associations are known for their neighborliness and for giving each owner a greater say. Often, small associations forgo electing officers, and the owners simply come to agreements among themselves.

The Sea Pointe Condominiums at 64 Ocean Park Road, Saco, are listed by Danielle Lape of King Real Estate in Old Orchard Beach. Note that an Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30.

For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Danielle Lape, Associate Broker, King Real Estate at cell: 207-730-2476; email: [email protected].

