SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. appeals court on Friday ordered a new trial in a lawsuit accusing Led Zeppelin of copying an obscure 1960s instrumental for the intro to its classic 1971 rock anthem “Stairway to Heaven.”

A federal court jury in Los Angeles two years ago found Led Zeppelin did not copy the famous riff from the song “Taurus” by the band Spirit.

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, left, and Jimmy Page reunite to perform in 1985 for the Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. An appeals court ruled Friday that a lower court judge provided erroneous jury instructions two years ago. Associated Press/ Amy Sancetta Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

But the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the lower court judge provided erroneous jury instructions.

It sent the case back to the court for another trial.

Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, filed the lawsuit in 2015.

Jurors returned their verdict for Led Zeppelin after a five-day trial at which band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant testified.

Page and Plant, who wrote the “Stairway” lyrics, said their creation was an original.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner failed to advise jurors that while individual elements of a song such as its notes or scale may not qualify for copyright protection, a combination of those elements may if it is sufficiently original, 9th Circuit Judge Richard Paez said.

