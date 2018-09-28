Maine’s U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was facing increasing pressure as the Senate moves closer to a vote on confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But Mainers trying to weigh in on the matter by calling Collins’ state offices or by reaching her via her U.S. Senate web site were frustrated late Thursday and early Friday by busy signals and a broken link on Collins’ contact page online. The site was operational again by mid-morning.

“Our official Senate website was temporarily unavailable for a short time this morning. It is now back up and running,” Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins in Washington, said in a text message to the Portland Press Herald. “We have had a heavy call volume to our six offices in Maine and to our D.C office over the past three weeks. We encourage any Mainers who receive a busy signal to please try again.”

Collins was attending meetings at her offices in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Friday, including a session at noon with five sexual assault survivors from Maine.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action said those survivors were expected to urge Collins to vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination, according to a press release from the group, a Washington, D.C. and New York City-based non-profit that says on its web site that it advocates “for communities of color, and immigrants on issues of economic and racial justice.”

Meanwhile, protesters were gathering at Collins’ Portland offices at midday and were attempting to stage a sit-in as they urged Collins to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.

A moderate Republican, Collins, is one of a few key hold outs in a pending vote on Kavanaugh, after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, announced Friday he would vote to confirm the controversial appointment of Kavanaugh by President Donald Trump.

Both Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have not said how they will vote as both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused the nominee of assaulting her, presented conflicting statements before Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Thursday in an unusual continuation of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

In a Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans, 51-49 – together Collins and Murkowski could block Kavanaugh’s confirmation, although Collins has never voted against any nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, including voting to approve appointees to the court by both Republican and Democratic presidents previously.

Also on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, said he would vote against Kavanaugh’s appointment. Donnelly, is among only three Senate Democrats who voted to confirm Trump appointee, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

This story will be updated.

