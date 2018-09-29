A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck early Saturday afternoon on Route 26 at Game Farm Road in Gray, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist, identified as Bruce Smith, 56, of Standish, died at the scene. He was riding a 2011 Can-Am Spyder.
The driver of the truck, a Ford F-350, was identified as Ryan Glidden, 37, of Gray.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, a dispatcher said.
This story will be updated.
