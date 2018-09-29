NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Junior quarterback Kurt Rawlings threw three touchdown passes to Reed Klubnik as Yale University routed the University of Maine 35-14 on Saturday afternoon at the Yale Bowl.

Rawlings threw for 306 yards, just two shy of his career high. Klubnik caught six passes for 85 yards and the three scores while J.P. Shohfi caught 10 passes for 124 yards.

The Black Bears, now 2-2 after consecutive losses, could never get their offense going. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Robinson, making his first start in place of the injured Chris Ferguson, completed just 10 of 27 passes for 179 yards and two long touchdowns. Maine rushed for just 85 yards, losing running back Ramon Jefferson to an upper-body injury in the second quarter.

The Black Bears next play Villanova at home next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Yale is now 2-1.

Maine pulled within 28-14 on the second play of the fourth quarter when Jaquan Blair took a short pass from Isaiah Robinson, split two Yale defenders and went 63 yards for the touchdown.

The Black Bears got the ball right back at the Yale 17 when Katley Joseph intercepted Rawlings. But three incompletions and a sack ended that drive – and Maine’s last threat.

The Bulldogs led 14-0 at the half and extended the lead to 21-0 on a 15-yard run by Trenton Charles with 4:42 left in the third. Maine came right back with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to Earnest Edwards.

But Yale, behind Rawlings, calmly drove in for a 24-yard touchdown pass from Rawlings to Klubnik with 22 seconds left in the third to make it 28-7.

Yale thoroughly controlled the first half, leading 14-0 and having a huge statistical edge.

The Bulldogs had 189 yards in total offense to just 75 for Maine. Robinson struggled, completing just 2 of 8 passes for six yards.

Yale was also 5 of 8 on third down conversions while Maine was just 2 of 7.

Yale scored on the opening drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays with Rawlings running in from the 1. He completed three passes for 48 yards and rushed for 16 on the drive.

Maine’s defense played well, but the Bulldogs broke through again early in the second quarter, going 45 yards in nine plays to take a 14-0 lead on a 7-yard pass from Rawlings to Klubnik.

The Black Bears had a nice drive in the second quarter but when it stalled, Kenny Doak was short on a 44-yard field goal attempt.

Mike Lowe can be contacted at 791-6422 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: MikeLowePPH

Share

< Previous

Next >