Having grown up in Gorham, around the time the Moody family was doing the same, I’m very impressed by Shawn Moody’s story of resilience, drive, focus and success.

I am troubled, however, by his tether to Gov. LePage and his political machine. Since he suggested in March that fire extinguishers might be considered a reasonable defense in school shootings, we haven’t heard much from Moody directly. Others, examples being Lauren LePage and Brent Littlefield, are publicly telling us what Moody thinks and believes. In these times, this may be considered safe politics, but we should expect more from a prospective governor.

Moody should show us that he can think through issues and problems and articulate his philosophy, approach and solutions. He should show us that he is more than a hood ornament for the tired LePage era.

Only then will he deserve to be the next governor of Maine.

Peter Larrabee

Limington

Share

< Previous