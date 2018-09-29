What is the FBI’s role?

The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees but does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations.

Investigators compile information about a nominee’s past and provide findings to the agency that requested the background check; in this case, it’s the White House. The information would be added to the nominee’s background file, which is available to senators. The findings may not necessarily become public.

How will it be conducted?

David Gomez, a former FBI counterterrorism supervisor in Seattle, said officials typically will divide up leads that get assigned to different field offices across the country for further investigation and will set a quick deadline. The local offices generally will assign as many staff as necessary to pursue those leads.

Who will be questioned?

Likely to be questioned will be Mark Judge, a high school friend of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been named as a witness to the alleged assault. The FBI has also contacted a Kavanaugh classmate from Yale, Deborah Ramirez, who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in the 1980s. The FBI has the discretion to question others, but may be guided by officials at the Department of Justice.

How much can be done in one week?

Experts say the work can be done in a matter of days in most circumstances.

Ron Hosko, a former FBI assistant director, said background investigations done by the bureau typically have short turnaround times because the requesting agency needs the information quickly in order to make a decision on the nominee.

– Associated Press

