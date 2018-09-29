SKOWHEGAN — Anna Kousky scored two goals and Alexis Guptil added another Saturday as Brunswick defeated Skowhegan 3-1 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls’ soccer game.

Emma Banks and Isabella Banks had assists for the Dragons (8-0-1). Jessie Parker scored for Skowhegan (4-5-1).

Aisley Snell had nine saves for Brunswick and Jordan Boone totaled 13 for the Indians.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, WAYNFLETE 0: Jordan Grant scored two first-half goals, both from Laurel Thomas, as the Patriots (7-4) beat the Flyers (1-8) at Portland.

Alexa Thayer added an unassisted goal in the second half.

Jess Connors finished with 13 saves for Waynflete.

WATERVILLE 7, LAWRENCE 1: Ella Moody scored twice to lead the Purple Panthers (6-5) over Lawrence (1-8) at Waterville.

Hannah LeClair, Paige St. Pierre, Danica Serdjenian, Lauren Smith and Jayda Murray also scored for Waterville.

Jaylin Woods answered for Lawrence.

WINDHAM 4, SANFORD 0: The Eagles (6-2), led by Meghan Hoffses and Julia McKenna with two goals apiece, took advantage of a 24-6 shot advantage to cruise past the Spartans (3-5-1) at Windham.

Alanna Joyce added an assist.

Linda Johnson made nine saves for Sanford.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 6, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Emily Reichenbach scored twice to lead the Indians (11-0) over Camden Hills (2-7-1) at Skowhegan.

Adella Foss, Lizzie York, Kayla Furbush and Brooklyn Hubbard also scored. Lexi Michonski had three assists and Maliea Kelso added two.

Lillie Stone made 22 saves for Camden Hills.

LAWRENCE 5, WATERVILLE 0: Nora Buck had four goals to lead the Bulldogs (8-3) over the Purple Panthers (2-9) at Waterville.

Macie Larouche also scored and Marian Zawistowski made three saves for Lawrence.

Yuliya Maquette stopped 12 shots for Waterville.

BANGOR 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: The Rams (4-5-1) dispatched Edward Little (4-5-1) in overtime at Bangor.

Bella Coulombe scored from Olivia Roth for the Red Eddies.

Elise Syphers made four saves for Edward Little. Sabrina Stern stopped 16 shots for Bangor.

LEAVITT 6, MORSE 1: Keriah Marston scored twice to lead Leavitt (6-5) over Morse (5-6) at Turner.

Ginny Twitchell added a goal and three assists for Leavitt, which led 4-0 at halftime. Marcey Coffin scored from Vanessa St. Pierre for the Shipbuilders.

Rebecca Click and Fiona Cashman combined for eight saves for Morse. Mallory Casey stopped three shots for Leavitt.

ST. DOMINIC 6, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Kylie Leavitt scored the first goal and the Saints (8-2) went on to defeat Cape Elizabeth (0-11) at Auburn.

Caroline Johnson collected two goals, and Paige Cote and Bailey Derocher had two assists each with Cote also scoring. Leavitt assisted on the final goal.

St. Dom’s held a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.

MARANACOOK 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Abby Jacques scored twice to lead the Black Bears (4-5) over Lincoln Academy (2-9) at Newcastle.

Grace Batchelder added an assist and Alyssa Pratt made seven saves for Marsnaook. Jenna Leeman had 12 saves for the Eagles (2-9-0).

MESSALONSKEE 5, OXFORD HILLS 0: Autumn Littlefield had two goals and an assist to lead Messalonskee (8-3) over Oxford Hills (6-4-1) at Oakland.

Megan Quirion contributed two assists, one in each half for Messalonskee, which led 3-0 at halftime.

Madison Day made four saves for Oxford Hills, which finished with one shot on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

NARRAGUAGUS 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Anna Strout had eight aces, eight kills and four blocks for Narraguagus (4-3) during its victory against the Panthers (5-3), 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 at Yarmouth.

Sydney Plummer had 12 kills, two aces and 16 digs for NYA.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, JONESPORT-BEALS 1: Elizabeth Kennedy had seven aces and seven kills, and Sydney Plummer added three aces and 12 kills to lead the Panthers (6-3) against Jonesport-Beals (5-5) at Yarmouth.

Kaylee Ireland had eight aces and three kills for the Royals.

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, GARDINER 2: Naomi Martin had five aces and five kills, and Kathleen Trapp added two aces and kills as Brunswick (3-7) eked out an 18-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory over the Tigers (5-4) at Gardiner.

