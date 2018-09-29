BOSTON — The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname by hitting another big number. A couple of them, in fact.

Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton connected Saturday as the playoff-bound New York Yankees set the major league record for home runs in a season, beating the Boston Red Sox 8-5 for their 100th win this year.

“I’m happy for them. They work really hard at their craft and it’s a result of a lot of people having success,” Manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees entered Saturday tied with the 1997 Seattle Mariners – a lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez – with 264 homers after hitting four Friday night in an 11-6 win over Boston.

Torres hit a two-run drive in the fourth inning that gave the Yankees the outright record, and Stanton added his 38th of the season in the seventh.

“A lot of cool things happened for our team today, so it was a good day,” said Stanton, who also had an RBI single in the first and reached 100 RBI in his first season with New York.

The Yankees have one more chance to add to the record total Sunday as they try to complete a three-game series sweep against the AL East champion Red Sox, who they could meet again next week in the playoffs.

New York became the first team to get at least 20 home runs from all nine spots in the batting order.

“I didn’t even know that until before the game, my meeting with the broadcast team,” Boone said. “Actually, when (Torres) hit it, I was sharing all that information with all the guys on the bench because I felt like I had this new-found knowledge.”

The Yankees, who will meet Oakland in the AL wild-card game Wednesday, improved to 100-61 – that still left them far behind the Red Sox, who have a club record for wins in going 107-54.

The Yankees joined Boston and Houston with 100 or more wins this season, making the AL the first league with three 100-win teams in the same year.

New York reached 100 wins for the 20th time and first since going 103-59 in 2009, when the Yankees won their most recent World Series title.

Brock Holt hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Red Sox.

Boston Manager Alex Cora, who has been shuffling the lineup and resting players, wasn’t overly concerned.

“We’re going to be 0-0 next week. We’re still going to have four days off,” Cora said. “It’s not that we’re going through the motions. We’re taking care of our players and making sure they get what they need. We’ll be ready.”

