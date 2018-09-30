Four people were hurt in a boat crash on Lower Richardson Lake in northern Oxford County Saturday night.

The Maine Warden Service said a boat crashed into a rock near Spirit Island on the lake, which is in Township C. The operator of the boat is an employee of Lakewood Camps, said Cpl. John MacDonald, warden service spokesman.

He said the operator was transporting customers of the camp to the public boat launch on the South Arm road.

Three of the people injured were taken to Rumford Hospital and the fourth drove himself to Lewiston hospital. The other three transferred to Lewiston where they are in stable condition.

MacDonald said game wardens have interviewed some witnesses and do not believe alcohol was involved.

The identities of the operator and the injured were not released by the warden service. The crash remains under investigation.

