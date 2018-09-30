I do not understand how and why property taxes are falling on the backs of seniors who do not have the income to keep paying this outrageous amount. They should be set according to one’s retirement income and not so high that one cannot afford them.

Many are on a very limited income and have enough to just get by. Yet yearly property taxes keep going up at a unrealistic rate for the elderly. This is not fair or just.

So, in other words, we are giving up food, heat, health care, clothing and especially home repairs because this is forced on us. Shame on all who sit back and allow this form of abuse of seniors.

Linda Mulkern

Portland

