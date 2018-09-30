WASHINGTON — President Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be delayed again. A face-to-face meeting set for last week was pushed to this week because it had been scheduled for the same day as last Thursday’s Senate hearing featuring back-to-back testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the California woman who says he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that Trump and Rosenstein could meet this week – a date hasn’t been set – but she added that the meeting could be delayed again given the continued focus on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The FBI is taking another look at Kavanaugh’s background in light of allegations from Ford and two other women.

Asked about the issues Trump wants to discuss with Rosenstein, Sanders said she didn’t want to “get ahead” of their conversation.

“A date for that hasn’t been set. It could be this week. I could see it pushing back another week, given all of the other things that are going on with the Supreme Court. But we’ll see,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The job of Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official, may be in question following reports that he discussed possibly secretly recording Trump and invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

