BASKETBALL

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points Sunday night as the Boston Celtics, playing their first home preseason game, defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 115-112.

The Celtics opened the preseason Friday night with a loss at Charlotte.

Jayson Tatum added 16 points and Terry Rozier had 13 for Boston, which trailed 32-24 after one quarter, then scored 40 in the second to open a 64-57 lead.

Gordon Hayward of Boston scored four points on 1-of-7 shooting in 21 minutes.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Brittney Griner scored 15 points to help the United States beat Australia 73-56 and win the title at San Cristobal de la Laguna, Spain.

It was the third consecutive World Cup title for the U.S., which now has 10 World Cup gold medals overall. It was the 22nd win in a row overall for the Americans dating to the bronze medal game in 2006.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR K&N WEST SERIES: Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate to become the series’ first female winner, her last-lap shove of Cole Rouse at Meridian Speedway in Idaho giving her the victory Saturday night.

The teenager from Temecula, California led only on lap, the last one, as she won in her 18th start on the circuit. She had two previous runner-up finishes.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton closed in on his fifth series title with a victory Sunday in the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi after teammate Valtteri Bottas pulled over to let him through as the pair approached halfway.

Hamilton leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 50 points in the standings with five races remaining.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Ken Tanigawa made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach in California to win the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday for his first title on the tour.

Making his 18th start, the 50-year-old Tanigawa closed with an even-par-72 to beat Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson by a stroke, finishing at 10-under 205.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Top-ranked Simona Halep retired from her first-round match in Beijing with a back injury.

Halep had lost the first set 6-1 to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur before retiring for her fourth straight loss.

Third-seeded Angelique Kerber cruised past Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-2, while defending champion Caroline Garcia survived an early scare against Chinese wildcard Wang Yafan to win 7-6 (10), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

CHENGDU OPEN: Bernard Tomic of Australia upset top-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to win the title at Chengdu, China, his first ATP title since 2015.

HOCKEY

NHL: Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown has a broken finger and is out indefinitely. The 33-year-old left Saturday night’s preseason game against the Ducks after getting hit by a shot.

