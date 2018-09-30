ORONO — Brianna Ricker scored in the sixth minute of the second overtime Sunday, giving 18th-ranked University of Maine a 2-1 victory against Albany in an America East field hockey game.

Ricker made a move against the diving goalkeeper to win it for the Black Bears (9-2, 1-1).

After Dana Bozek scored for the Great Danes (7-3, 1-1) in the eighth minute, Libby Riedl tied it in the 55th.

Mia Borley of Maine and Melissa Nealon of Albany finished with eight saves each.

TRINITY 5, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Chandler Solimine scored one goal and set up two others, helping the Bantams (6-2) beat UNE (6-5) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Solimine’s goal opened the scoring in the 12th minute on a penalty corner. Kendall Brown made it 2-0 at the break. Trinity added second-half goals by Nicole Quinlan, Alison Slowe and Caroline Fisher.

Liz Sargent totaled 13 saves for the Nor’easters. Lori Berger made one for Trinity.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 4, BATES 1: Caleigh Plaut and Natalie Landau scored in the first 18 minutes and the Mammoths (7-1-1, 3-1-1 NESCAC) went on to defeat the Bobcats (2-7, 0-7) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Laura Jarry scored from Abby Merk to bring Bates within 2-1 just before the half, but Maeve McNamara and Alex Juarez added second-half goals.

Antonia Tammaro made one save for Amherst. Katherine Nuckols had nine for the Bobcats.

BINGHAMTON 1, MAINE 0: Genna Michitti, stationed just outside the net, tapped in a cross from Kayla Saager after 16:42 as the Bearcats (7-4-2, 2-1 America East) defeated Maine (5-5-1, 1-2) at Binghamton, New York.

Haylee Poltorak blocked both of Maine’s shots for the Bearcats. Annalena Kriebisch had five saves for Maine.

BOWDOIN 3, HUSSON 0: Kate Rusk-Kosa converted a penalty kick to give Bowdoin (4-3-1) a 1-0 lead with 3:40 left in the opening half, and Claire Burns added a goal in the final minute for a 2-0 halftime lead against the Eagles (2-8) at Bangor.

Beth Brown made it 3-0 in the 60th minute, finishing a feed from Talia Missan.

MEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 2, BATES 1: German Giammattei broke a 1-1 tie with less than 10 minutes remaining as Bates (5-3, 3-3 NESCAC) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a loss to the Mammoths (4-3, 2-3) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

A long-range shot from the left wing by Cutler Coleman required a lunging save by Bates keeper Robbie Montanaro, who was unable to stop the ball from caroming out to Giammattei for a flick into the open net.

The Bobcats took an early lead when Julien Williamson’s low free kick from 30 yards in front skittered to a well-covered Ciaran Bardong in the middle of the box. Bardong flicked the ball with his back heel forward to Peder Bakken, who also used his back heel to direct the ball inside the near left post.

Sean Fitzgerald of Bates came free to poke the ball in, making it 1-1 less than two minutes later.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE OF ST. JOSEPH SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE CC: Kyle Gould scored twice in each game and also homered to help the Fighting Saints (6-2) sweep Southern Maine CC (7-3), both by 4-1 scores, at South Portland.

In the opener, Jason Albert and Gould scored on an error as the Fighting Saints broke a 1-1 with two unearned runs in the fourth inning. Dylan Francoeur homered for SMCC.

In the second game, Gould’s two-run shot made it 3-0. Peter Stauber had two of the SeaWolves’ five hits and scored on a passed ball.

Share

< Previous

Next >