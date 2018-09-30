INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri celebrated one major milestone Sunday by becoming the NFL’s career field goal leader.

He would have preferred doing it by adding to his league record for victories.

Vinatieri, a 23-year veteran who started his career with the New England Patriots, made the record-breaking 566th field goal with two seconds left in the first half and No. 567 on a 44-yarder in overtime to give the Indianapolis Colts a 34-31 lead before watching Ka’imi Fairbairn make two more field goals to give Houston a 37-34 victory.

“It’s more fun when you get a win, that’s for sure. But it’s a good record, a fun record, just would have been nice on a win,” he said.

“I think I’ll probably think about it more when I’m done and gone. I was thinking about it when guys were congratulating me during the game, and it just kind of hit me just like, that’s more than anybody’s ever done.”

Vinatieri passed Morten Andersen.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera said he hopes to get newly signed safety Eric Reid on the field for next Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants, but doesn’t anticipate him playing every snap.

Rivera said the team made a “football decision” to sign Reid last week. Reid signed a one-year deal Thursday.

SEAHAWKS: Safety Earl Thomas was carted to the locker room with a left leg injury. After the game, Coach Pete Carroll said Thomas had a lower leg fracture.

Thomas, embroiled in a contract dispute with the team, made an obscene gesture toward the Seattle side of the field while being carted off.

“Earl wanted an extension and at the end of the day he didn’t get that,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “It sucks to see a guy who puts his heart into something, put his all into his team and doesn’t get what he deserves.”

DOLPHINS: Running back Frank Gore became the eighth running back in NFL history to appear in 200 games.

BENGALS: Tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field after going down with a lower right leg injury in the third quarter at Atlanta.

Eifert caught a 2-yard pass and was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell and was also hit by Jack Crawford as he crumpled to the turf.

BEARS: Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was ejected from the game against Tampa Bay for pushing an official.

Hicks was scuffling with a Buccaneers player when he shoved the official. The incident occurred on the other side of the field after Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass by Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the first half.

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the year, on a pass over the middle that was deflected by Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

