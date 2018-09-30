EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Alvin Kamara ran for three second-half touchdowns Sunday and the New Orleans Saints’ defense stepped out of Drew Brees’ shadow in a 33-18 victory against the New York Giants.

Wil Lutz matched his career high with four field goals as the Saints (3-1) built a 12-7 halftime lead. Kamara broke the game open with scoring runs of 9, 4 and 49 yards to ice New Orleans’ third straight win and send New York to its third loss in four games. Kamara had 134 yards on 19 carries.

If there was a surprise, it was the Saints’ defense, which came in ranked 30th in the league. After giving up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Sterling Shepard on the Giants’ opening drive, New Orleans limited New York to a 33-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas in the third quarter and a late 1-yard TD run by Saquon Barkley, followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Manning to Shepard.

Brees, who came in needing 418 yards passing to break Peyton Manning’s NFL career mark, finished 18 of 32 for 217 yards. Manning was 31 of 41 for 255 yards as the Giants (1-3) finished with just 299 yards.

Lutz connected from 42, 34, 37 and 26 yards in the first half.

BEARS 48, BUCCANEERS 10: Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes as Chicago (3-1) beat Tampa Bay (2-2) at home.

The Bears won their third straight with Trubisky delivering the sort of breakout performance General Manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he traded up a spot to draft the prized quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick last year.

COWBOYS 26, LIONS 24: Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Dallas (2-2) over Detroit (1-3) at Arlington, Texas.

Maher’s fourth field goal was set up by Dak Prescott’s 34-yard completion to running back Ezekiel Elliott on a deep throw after Matthew Stafford put the Lions in front with a 38-yard touchdown to Golden Tate, their second TD connection of the day.

JAGUARS 31, JETS 12: Blake Bortles threw two touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to Donte Moncrief, and Jacksonville (3-1) used a dominant defensive performance at home to handle New York (1-3).

Bortles ended with a career-high 388 yards passing, topping 375 yards for the second time in three games.

TITANS 26, EAGLES 23: Marcus Mariota hit Corey Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass just before the end of overtime, and Tennessee (3-1) beat Philadelphia (2-2) at Nashville, Tennessee, for its best start since 2013.

The Titans trailed by 14 in the third quarter before rallying for the lead. They also trailed 23-20 in overtime before coming back again behind Mariota, who in his first start since being knocked out of the season opener with an injured elbow threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, also running for a score.

PACKERS 22, BILLS 0: Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham connected on their first touchdown pass of the year, and Green Bay (2-2-1), at home, put together its most complete defensive effort of the season in a win over Buffalo (1-3).

Aaron Jones added 65 yards and a score on 11 carries for the Packers, who slowed in the second half after a fast start on offense.

TEXANS 37, COLTS 34: Ka’imi Fairbairn took advantage of his second chance on a 37-yard field goal attempt, making it as time expired in overtime to give visiting Houston (1-3) a win over Indianapolis (1-3).

He missed the first kick wide left – just after Indianapolis called a timeout. Houston ended the league’s losing streak at nine games with its first victory since Nov. 19.

BENGALS 37, FALCONS 36: Andy Dalton threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green with seven seconds remaining, lifting visiting Cincinnati (3-1) over Atlanta (1-3).

Dalton moved the Bengals 75 yards in about four minutes. He completed two passes on fourth down to Tyler Boyd, who had 11 catches for 100 yards, to keep the drive alive.

CHARGERS 29, 49ERS 27: Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns, Melvin Gordon rushed for 104 yards and Los Angeles (2-2) rallied for a victory over San Francisco (1-3) at Carson, California.

Caleb Sturgis had three field goals, including one from 21 yards with 7:41 left that gave the Chargers the lead, but he had an eventful day with two missed extra points.

SEAHAWKS 20, CARDINALS 17: Sebastian Janikowski, who missed twice earlier in the game, kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Seattle (2-2) a 20-17 over Arizona (0-4) at Glendale, Arizona, and spoil the debut of Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback.

The Seahawks mounted their winning drive after Phil Dawson missed a 45-yard field goal that would have given the lead to Arizona with 1:50 to play.

RAIDERS 45, BROWNS 42: Derek Carr threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to set up Matt McGrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime at home that gave Oakland (1-3) its first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach, over Cleveland (1-2-1).

McGrane missed a 50-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime before Carr drove the Raiders back down the field after a defensive stop for the winner with 1:46 left in the period.

