State Sen. Cathy Breen will get my vote for re-election on Nov. 6 because she is a strong leader in our Legislature. Sen. Breen, a Democrat, is a champion at working across the aisle for sensible legislation and good government.

And she has not been afraid to stand up to the gun lobby and fight for common-sense gun safety legislation.

When the gun lobby proposed allowing guns on school property, Sen. Breen helped organize the opposition to the bill and succeeded in keeping our schools free of guns. And she supported the so-called “red flag” legislation to give Maine judges the authority to remove guns from the home of those who are a danger to themselves or others.

Please join me in voting for Cathy Breen. We need her to keep fighting for us in the Maine Senate.

Bill Harwood

Yarmouth

