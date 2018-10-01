BIDDEFORD — Brooklyn Goff scored in the first half and Paige Laverriere in the second Monday as Biddeford continued unbeaten in SMAA field hockey with a 2-0 victory against Sanford.

Goff finished off an assist from Abby Allen for the Tigers (10-0-1).

Taylor Wildes had six saves for Biddeford and Jordan Benvie finished with nine for the Spartans (5-6).

CAMDEN HILLS 5, LEWISTON 0: The Windjammers (3-7-1) had five scorers and defeated Lewiston (2-9) at Camden.

Lulu Lyder had a goal and an assist, and Maggie Blemaster, Greta Bishop, Kyla Taylor and Meredith Luce also scored.

MASSABESIC 4, PORTLAND 1: Micaela Jacobs and Emma Snyder scored in the first half, and Jacobs and Izzy Hulbert in the second as Massabesic (4-7) beat the Bulldogs (0-10-1) at Waterboro.

Phoebe Howland scored for Portland in the second half.

MT. ARARAT 3, MORSE 0: Brynn Charron had a pair of second-half goals as the Eagles (7-5) pulled away from the Shipbuilders (5-7) at Topsham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Aliyah Bureau scored from Victoria Labbe with 29:21 remaining to break a scoreless tie and the Golden Trojans (8-4) went on to shut out the Red Riots (1-10) at South Portland.

Bureau added a goal from Cat Henaire with 18 minutes to play.

WESTBROOK 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Avery Tucker’s second goal came in overtime as the Blue Blazes (10-0-1) edged the Rams (5-6) at Kennebunk. Kaitlyn Talbot also scored for Westbrook.

Sam McGrath converted a penalty stroke and Taylor Creech scored from Kaylee Gregoire for Kennebunk.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 11, WESTBROOK 1: Olivia Forrester scored three goals, and Zoe Boyer, Ella Nelson and Margaret Spear added two each for the Hawks (5-1-3) against the Blue Blazes (1-8) at South Berwick. Katherine Page and Rori Coomey also scored for Marshwood.

VINALHAVEN 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Kaylee Ames scored with two minutes left in the second overtime, her second of the game, as Vinalhaven/North Haven (1-8) beat the Lions (1-7) at South Portland.

Maddi Gant had both goals for Greater Portland Christian, including the tying goal midway through the second half.

WELLS 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Hannah Cottis scored four of her seven goals in the first half as the Warriors (3-7) opened a 6-0 lead over the Seagulls (0-9-1) at Wells.

Emma Boucher had a goal and an assist for Wells, with Grace Boucher also scoring. Riley Blatchford and Shani Plante answered for the Seagulls.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Ryan Farr scored from Andrew Rent to stake Gorham (10-0) to a 1-0 halftime lead against Kennebunk (4-6-1) at Gorham.

Rent added a second-half goal. Kevin Mollison, Sebastien Irish and Javin Stickney also scored.

VINALHAVEN 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Keaton Lear and Tim Farrelly each scored twice as Vinalhaven/North Haven (3-4) downed the Lions (2-7) at South Portland.

Owen Mann scored from Kaleb Reagan for Greater Portland Christian.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY: Tom Robinson, who had a 68-31 record as the school’s boys’ basketball coach between 2003-07, was named the girls’ basketball coach.

Robinson recently served as an assistant coach with the Cape Elizabeth girls.

