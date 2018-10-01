COLLEGES

After loss to Yale, Maine drops to 25th

The University of Maine dropped from 16th to 25th in both FCS national football polls Monday following Saturday’s 35-14 loss at Yale.

The Black Bears (2-2) return to Orono to face Villanova (3-2) and return to their Colonial Athletic Association schedule Saturday.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Maine was ranked No. 5 in the Hockey East preseason coaches poll. The Black Bears finished fifth in the league last season with a 10-11-3 record and were 18-16-4 overall.

• Hockey East announced a new playoff format for the upcoming season. Only eight teams will advance to the postseason with best-of-three series held on campus sites of the higher-seeded teams next March 15-17. The winners will be reseeded for the semifinals and final March 22-23 at TD Garden in Boston.

MEN’S SOCCER: Callum Heaslewood’s goal after 3:37 held up as the University of New England (4-7) earned a 1-0 victory over Southern Maine (2-9-1) at Biddeford.

• Matty McColl scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to lift Bowdoin (5-3) to a 2-1 victory over Thomas (9-2) at Brunswick. Drake Byrd also scored for Bowdoin and Adam LaBrie tied the game.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Brad Guzan will be back with the national team for the first time since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Christian Pulisic, the star 20-year-old midfielder, also is on the 24-man roster announced for games Oct. 11 against Colombia at Tampa, Florida, and Oct. 16 against Peru East Hartford, Connecticut.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mamadou Sakho elbowed Jefferson Lerma and conceded the penalty that Bournemouth converted at home to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in England.

TENNIS

DJOKOVIC REBOUND: Novak Djokovic, who put his career back on track this year with victories at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, credits a mind-cleansing hiking trip with his wife after the French Open.

“After the trip in nature, everything came together,” Djokovic said. “The finals in Queens, the titles at Wimbledon, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. … In May, who would have thought I would be in this position.”

CHINA OPEN: The U.S. Open champion, Naomi Osaka, and second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round at Beijing.

MEDIA

HILL HIRED: Jemele Hill will join the staff of The Atlantic weeks after leaving ESPN following 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill posted on her Twitter feed a message from the publication’s editor-in-chief. Jeffrey Goldberg wrote Hill will be a staff writer “covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender and culture.”

– Staff and news report

