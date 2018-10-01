Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to police Monday in New York, where she was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors in connection with a strip club fight in August.

Police at the 109th precinct in Queens charged the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper with assault and reckless endangerment, according to police. She received a desk appearance ticket, meaning she was released and will be ordered to appear before authorities at a later date.

Rapper Cardi B is assisted by security guards as she leaves a police precinct Monday in Queens. Associated Press/Mark Lennihan

The charges stem from an Aug. 29 incident at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. Police said Cardi B threw a chair that hit an “unintended target.”

“We are not aware of any evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night,” Cardi’s lawyer, Jeff Kern, said outside the station, NBC News reported. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

TMZ first reported details about the brawl, which reportedly involved members of her entourage and centered on a long-running feud.

Police said bottles were also thrown and two bartenders were hit during the fight, which may have involved a romantic dispute.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina, who said he represents the two bartenders, said that “Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law.”

“But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”

Over the weekend, Cardi gave her biggest solo performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

– From news service reports

