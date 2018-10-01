Casco Bay Molding, a Sanford company that specializes in making high volume, injection-molded synthetic parts, has received the 2018 Excellence Award from Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership. The organization, which provides business and technical assistance to smaller manufacturers, cited the company for its leadership, vision and manufacturing excellence, especially in its work toward achieving world-class manufacturing status and implementing strategies required to advance in the global marketplace. The award will be presented Oct. 5 at the Casco Bay Molding plant following a keynote address from Carroll Thomas, director of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology of the Department of Commerce.
