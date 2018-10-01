Schools in Frenchville, Falmouth and Yarmouth have been named Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education, officials said Monday.
The designation recognizes the schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to the students, educators and school leaders at Dr. Levesque Elementary School, Falmouth High School, and Yarmouth Elementary School for their unwaivering commitment to education and student achievement,” said Maine Department of Education Commissioner Robert G. Hasson, Jr.
The schools will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in early November.
Almost 9,000 schools nationwide have been named Blue Ribbon schools since the program began 36 years ago.
